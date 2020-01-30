Tennis > Australian Open

VIDEO - 'I've dreamed of this since I was 5' - Sofia Kenin after reaching her first Grand Slam final

'I've dreamed of this since I was 5' - Kenin after reaching first Slam final
278 views | 03:07
Miscellaneous

3 hours agoUpdated 29 minutes ago

Sofia Kenin is into the Australian Open final after stunning top seed and home favourite Ash Barty 7-6(6) 7-5 on Rod Laver Arena.

Follow the 2020 Australian Open with Eurosport and Eurosport Player, as Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal hunt down the first Grand Slam of the year.

On the women's side, all eyes will be on Serena Williams as she aims for Grand Slam number 24.

Eurosport Player has every match live across 18 courts, so you can catch all the action on iOS, Android, web and connected TV.
See moreSee less

Miscellaneous


View moreMore videos of Miscellaneous
More videos