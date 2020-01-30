'I've dreamed of this since I was 5' - Kenin after reaching first Slam final

Follow the 2020 Australian Open with Eurosport and Eurosport Player, as Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal hunt down the first Grand Slam of the year.

On the women's side, all eyes will be on Serena Williams as she aims for Grand Slam number 24.

Sofia Kenin is into the Australian Open final after stunning top seed and home favourite Ash Barty 7-6(6) 7-5 on Rod Laver Arena.