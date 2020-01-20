Tennis > Australian Open

VIDEO - ‘It's for the Earth’ - Commissioner McEnroe’s emotional song for Australia

‘It's for the Earth’ - Commissioner McEnroe’s emotional song for Australia
16 views | 03:05
Eurosport Commissioner of tennis

41 minutes agoUpdated Just now

The self-appointed Commissioner of Tennis John McEnroe returns for the first Grand Slam of the year, and he begins with a heartfelt plea.

Follow the 2020 Australian Open with Eurosport and Eurosport Player, as Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal hunt down the first Grand Slam of the year.

On the women's side, all eyes will be on Serena Williams as she aims for Grand Slam number 24.

Eurosport Player has every match live across 18 courts, so you can catch all the action on iOS, Android, web and connected TV.
See moreSee less

Eurosport Commissioner of tennis


View moreMore videos of Eurosport Commissioner of tennis
More videos