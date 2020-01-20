‘It's for the Earth’ - Commissioner McEnroe’s emotional song for Australia

Follow the 2020 Australian Open with Eurosport and Eurosport Player, as Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal hunt down the first Grand Slam of the year.

On the women's side, all eyes will be on Serena Williams as she aims for Grand Slam number 24.

The self-appointed Commissioner of Tennis John McEnroe returns for the first Grand Slam of the year, and he begins with a heartfelt plea.