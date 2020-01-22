Tennis > Australian Open

VIDEO - It’s a little emotional for me’ – Wozniacki's interview after battling past Yastremska

It’s a little emotional for me’ – Wozniacki's interview after battling past Yastremska
34 views | 01:42
Miscellaneous

51 minutes agoUpdated Just now

Caroline Wozniacki was feeling emotional after battling past Dayana Yastremska to progress to the third round.

Follow the 2020 Australian Open with Eurosport and Eurosport Player, as Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal hunt down the first Grand Slam of the year.

On the women's side, all eyes will be on Serena Williams as she aims for Grand Slam number 24.

Eurosport Player has every match live across 18 courts, so you can catch all the action on iOS, Android, web and connected TV.
See moreSee less

Miscellaneous


View moreMore videos of Miscellaneous
More videos