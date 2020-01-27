‘Mamba Mentality’ – Coco Gauff hails Kobe Bryant during doubles match

Follow the 2020 Australian Open with Eurosport and Eurosport Player, as Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal hunt down the first Grand Slam of the year.

On the women's side, all eyes will be on Serena Williams as she aims for Grand Slam number 24.

Coco Gauff paid tribute to Kobe Bryant by writing ‘Mamba Mentality’ on her tennis shoes during her doubles match at the Australian Open. While her partner Caty McNally had 8 and 24, Kobe’s numbers at the LA Lakers, on her trainers.