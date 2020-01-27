Tennis > Australian Open

VIDEO - ‘Mamba Mentality’ – Coco Gauff hails Kobe Bryant during doubles match

‘Mamba Mentality’ – Coco Gauff hails Kobe Bryant during doubles match
172 views | 00:41
Real Time Clips

3 minutes agoUpdated Just now

Coco Gauff paid tribute to Kobe Bryant by writing ‘Mamba Mentality’ on her tennis shoes during her doubles match at the Australian Open. While her partner Caty McNally had 8 and 24, Kobe’s numbers at the LA Lakers, on her trainers.

Follow the 2020 Australian Open with Eurosport and Eurosport Player, as Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal hunt down the first Grand Slam of the year.

On the women's side, all eyes will be on Serena Williams as she aims for Grand Slam number 24.

Eurosport Player has every match live across 18 courts, so you can catch all the action on iOS, Android, web and connected TV.
See moreSee less

Real Time Clips


View moreMore videos of Real Time Clips
More videos