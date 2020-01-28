Wilander: 'Roger cares about his legacy, he will never quit mid-match'

Follow the 2020 Australian Open with Eurosport and Eurosport Player, as Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal hunt down the first Grand Slam of the year.

On the women's side, all eyes will be on Serena Williams as she aims for Grand Slam number 24.

Roger Federer’s quest for a 21st Grand Slam title continues after the 38-year-old fended off seven match points in the fourth set against Tennys Sandgren before prevailing 6-3 2-6 2-6 7-6(8) 6-3.