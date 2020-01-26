Tennis > Australian Open

VIDEO - McEnroe makes plea to Serena: Let's leave 'offensive' Court in the past where she belongs

McEnroe makes plea to Serena: Let's leave 'offensive' Court in the past where she belongs
John McEnroe had some strong words for Margaret Court in episode two of The Commissioner of Tennis, imploring Serena Williams to consign her and her 'offensive' views to history.

Follow the 2020 Australian Open with Eurosport and Eurosport Player, as Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal hunt down the first Grand Slam of the year.

On the women's side, all eyes will be on Serena Williams as she aims for Grand Slam number 24.

