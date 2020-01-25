VIDEO - Nick Kyrgios misses tweener, asks umpire if they ‘are stupid’ after time violation
See moreSee less
Real Time Clips
Just now
Real Time Clips
Kyrgios misses tweener, asks umpire if they ‘are stupid’ after time violation1,697 views • Just now
Kyrgios produces most Kyrgios smash of all time263 views • 37 minutes ago
Nick Kyrgios shows incredible reaction to claim point128 views • 1 hour ago
Beer or ball? – spectator makes ‘complete shambles’ of a simple choice747 views • 5 hours ago
WATCH - Federer's phenomenal six-point tiebreak comeback12,704 views • 21 hours ago
'Through by the skin of his teeth!' - Watch the moment that Federer completed his comeback917 views • 21 hours ago
Millman makes Federer worried with glorious stunned volley208 views • 21 hours ago
Standing ovation leaves Wozniacki in tears on final appearance of her career513 views • 22 hours ago
'Close the door!' Chanting Tsitsipas fans halt play... despite being outside!2,205 views • Yesterday at 12:03
More videos