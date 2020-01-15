Tennis > Australian Open

VIDEO - Rally for Relief: Coco Gauff takes on three players by herself

Coco Gauff takes on three players by herself
47 views | 00:38
Eurosport

19 minutes agoUpdated 8 minutes ago

Donations can be made via: www.redcross.org.au/tennis to the Australian Red Cross Disaster Relief and Recovery Fund.

Follow the 2020 Australian Open with Eurosport and Eurosport Player, as Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal hunt down the first Grand Slam of the year.

On the women's side, all eyes will be on Serena Williams as she aims for Grand Slam number 24.

Eurosport Player has every match live across 18 courts, so you can catch all the action on iOS, Android, web and connected TV.
See moreSee less

Tennis


View moreMore videos of Tennis
More videos