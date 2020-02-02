VIDEO - Ridiculous rallies and an outrageous drop-shot – Top 5 shots from the final
See moreSee less
AO Top Of The Day
2 hours agoUpdated Just now
AO Top Of The Day
Ridiculous rallies and an outrageous drop-shot – Top 5 shots from the final135 views • Just now
Top 5 Shots from Kenin v Muguruza - Thunderous forehands, incredible defence & deft drop shots2,675 views • 23 hours ago
Top 5 Shots: Some stunning tennis from a tense semi-final772 views • 31/01/2020 at 16:33
Top 5 Shots: Filthy efforts from Federer and Djokovic1,531 views • 30/01/2020 at 14:52
Top 5 Shots: Thiem’s sweet backhand trumps Nadal’s glorious lob2,553 views • 29/01/2020 at 15:00
Top 5 Shots: Sandgren out-Rogers Roger, and Federer finds the corner1,635 views • 28/01/2020 at 16:36
Top 5 Shots: Gauff stars in crazy doubles point632 views • 27/01/2020 at 14:00
Top 5 Shots: Federer's magic winner, Schwartzman outdoes Djokovic1,729 views • 26/01/2020 at 14:16
Top 5 Shots of the Day: Epic dives and volleys1,143 views • 25/01/2020 at 18:56
More videos
‘No one beats Djokovic in a rally like that’ – Thiem wins outrageous point against Djokovic
‘Crowd love a hot-dog!’ – Thiem wins point despite Djokovic brilliance
Exclusive footage as 'speechless and proud' Kenin arrives at Eurosport studio
Legend's Masterclass: Wilander and Becker break down how the Australian Open final will be won
Salisbury, Ram secure men's doubles title
Djokovic targeting Federer's Grand Slam record