VIDEO - Ridiculous rallies and an outrageous drop-shot – Top 5 shots from the final

Ridiculous rallies and an outrageous drop-shot – Top 5 shots from the final
Catch up with the five best shots from the Australian Open final between Novak Djokovic and Dominic Thiem.

Follow the 2020 Australian Open with Eurosport and Eurosport Player, as Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal hunt down the first Grand Slam of the year.

On the women's side, all eyes will be on Serena Williams as she aims for Grand Slam number 24.

