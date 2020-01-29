VIDEO - Simona Halep: 'Perfection doesn’t exist… I accepted that long ago'
See moreSee less
Game, Set and Mats
4 hours agoUpdated 14 minutes ago
Game, Set and Mats
‘She inspired me’ – Simona Halep’s message for Justine Henin23 views • 11 minutes ago
Halep: 'Perfection doesn’t exist… I accepted that long ago'18 views • 14 minutes ago
Wilander: Kenin’s heart can carry her to AO final200 views • 19 hours ago
Wilander: The biggest miracle I’ve ever seen1,695 views • Yesterday at 10:13
McEnroe gatecrashes TV coverage to pay Bryant tribute725 views • 27/01/2020 at 14:14
Legend's Masterclass: Raonic discusses his excellent form with Mats191 views • 27/01/2020 at 16:00
Kvitova: I'm still questioning myself how the match changed421 views • 26/01/2020 at 08:20
Game, Schett and Mats - ‘It is a champion’s mentality’: Novak Djokovic on improved serve403 views • 25/01/2020 at 15:06
Wilander: Federer's unforced errors stem from his serve800 views • 24/01/2020 at 17:31
More videos
Nadal moans at umpire after time violation
Play of the Day: Nadal stopped by 'jobsworth' over no pass
The Commissioner: What will we do after the four GOATs retire?
When Federer and Nadal forgot their accreditation…
Access denied! Even Nadal needs his accreditation...
All Around Episode 02: ‘You have to have courage to be a true champion’