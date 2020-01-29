Tennis Legends: 'It's an aura!' - What makes Nick Kyrgios special?

Follow the 2020 Australian Open with Eurosport and Eurosport Player, as Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal hunt down the first Grand Slam of the year.

On the women's side, all eyes will be on Serena Williams as she aims for Grand Slam number 24.

Tennis Legends John McEnroe, Boris Becker and Mats Wilander discuss what makes Nick Kyrgios special.