Federer is least likely of greats to win another Grand Slam - McEnroe

Australian Open

VIDEO - Tennis Legends - Roger Federer is least likely of greats to win another Grand Slam, says McEnroe

12 views | 03:32
7 hours agoUpdated Just now

John McEnroe, Mats Wilander and Boris Becker discuss the remaining greats in tennis and what the future holds for Serena, Federer, Djokovic and Nadal in The Tennis Legends. Keep an eye out for more Tennis Legends vodcasts and podcasts from the 2020 Australian Open.

