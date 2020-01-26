Tennis Legends - Young WTA stars have cracked it, but Next Gen men can’t cope with the pressure

Follow the 2020 Australian Open with Eurosport and Eurosport Player, as Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal hunt down the first Grand Slam of the year.

On the women's side, all eyes will be on Serena Williams as she aims for Grand Slam number 24.

John McEnroe, Mats Wilander and Boris Becker discuss the next wave of tennis talent and why the young men haven’t been able to match the success of the emerging generation in the women’s game. Keep an eye out for more Tennis Legends vodcasts and podcasts from the 2020 Australian Open.