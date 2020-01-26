Tennis > Australian Open

VIDEO - Tennis Legends - Young WTA stars have cracked it, but Next Gen men can’t cope with the pressure

1,449 views | 06:33
Tennis Legends

26/01/2020 at 18:29Updated 16 minutes ago

John McEnroe, Mats Wilander and Boris Becker discuss the next wave of tennis talent and why the young men haven’t been able to match the success of the emerging generation in the women’s game. Keep an eye out for more Tennis Legends vodcasts and podcasts from the 2020 Australian Open.

