Bouchard falls to world No 154 Trevisan in Australian Open qualifying
Watch highlights as 2014 semi-finalist Eugenie Bouchard falls at the last hurdle of Australian Open qualifying to Martina Trevisan.

Follow the 2020 Australian Open with Eurosport and Eurosport Player, as Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal hunt down the first Grand Slam of the year.

On the women's side, all eyes will be on Serena Williams as she aims for Grand Slam number 24.

