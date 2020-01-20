Tennis > Australian Open

Tennis video: 'I know Djokovic fears me' - Stan Wawrinka looks back at his greatest moments

'I know Djokovic fears me' - Stan Wawrinka looks back at his greatest Grand Slam moments (so far!)
34 views | 04:20
My Grand Slam Journey

15 minutes agoUpdated Just now

Stan Wawrinka looks back at his career highlights with Eurosport in 'My Grand Slam Journey'

Follow the 2020 Australian Open with Eurosport and Eurosport Player, as Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal hunt down the first Grand Slam of the year.

On the women's side, all eyes will be on Serena Williams as she aims for Grand Slam number 24.

Eurosport Player has every match live across 18 courts, so you can catch all the action on iOS, Android, web and connected TV.
See moreSee less

My Grand Slam Journey


View moreMore videos of My Grand Slam Journey
More videos