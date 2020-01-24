Tennis > Australian Open

VIDEO - 'Through by the skin of his teeth!' - Watch the moment that Federer completed his comeback

'Through by the skin of his teeth!' - Watch the moment that Federer completed his comeback
362 views | 01:12
Real Time Clips

15 minutes agoUpdated 3 minutes ago

Match point as Roger Federer beats John Millman after an extraordinary five-set match.

Follow the 2020 Australian Open with Eurosport and Eurosport Player, as Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal hunt down the first Grand Slam of the year.

On the women's side, all eyes will be on Serena Williams as she aims for Grand Slam number 24.

Eurosport Player has every match live across 18 courts, so you can catch all the action on iOS, Android, web and connected TV.
See moreSee less

Real Time Clips


View moreMore videos of Real Time Clips
More videos