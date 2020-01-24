Tennis > Australian Open

VIDEO - Top 5 shots of Day Five at the Australian Open

Top 5 shots of Day Five at the Australian Open
89 views | 01:53
AO Top Of The Day

1 hour agoUpdated 12 minutes ago

The pick of the shots from a fantastic Friday of tennis at the Australian Open.

Follow the 2020 Australian Open with Eurosport and Eurosport Player, as Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal hunt down the first Grand Slam of the year.

On the women's side, all eyes will be on Serena Williams as she aims for Grand Slam number 24.

Eurosport Player has every match live across 18 courts, so you can catch all the action on iOS, Android, web and connected TV.
See moreSee less

AO Top Of The Day


View moreMore videos of AO Top Of The Day
More videos