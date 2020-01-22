VIDEO - Top 5 Shots of the Day: Djokovic, Dimitrov in the best of day three
AO Top Of The Day
Top 5 Shots of the Day: Djokovic, Dimitrov in the best of day three107 views • 4 minutes ago
Top 5 Shots of the Day: Nadal, Medvedev star960 views • Yesterday at 15:56
Top 5 Shots of the Day: Federer, Djokovic star in best of day one2,676 views • 20/01/2020 at 13:59
Top 10: Shots from Next Gen players274 views • 27/01/2019 at 14:47
Top 10: Shots of Australian Open560 views • 27/01/2019 at 14:45
Top 10: Passing shots of Australian Open - Chardy and Evans pull off remarkable backhands157 views • 27/01/2019 at 14:44
Top 5 shots of the final: Rafa's ridiculous drop shot, Djokovic's incredible angles2,091 views • 27/01/2019 at 14:29
Top 5 points: Net cords, drop shots and passes from Osaka and Kvitova741 views • 26/01/2019 at 15:02
Top shots of the day as Nadal and Osaka star in Melbourne612 views • 24/01/2019 at 13:41
