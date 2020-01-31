VIDEO - Top seeds Mladenovic and Babos win second Australian Open title
See moreSee less
AO Highlights
54 minutes agoUpdated 26 minutes ago
AO Highlights
Top seeds Mladenovic and Babos win second Australian Open title153 views • 26 minutes ago
Murray and Mattek-Sands coast to mixed doubles final101 views • 58 minutes ago
Highlights: Djokovic cruises past subdued Federer4,128 views • 21 hours ago
Highlights: Kenin stuns favourite Barty413 views • 22 hours ago
Long highlights: Kenin stuns favourite Barty1,794 views • 24 hours ago
Highlights: Thiem stuns Nadal in Melbourne6,925 views • 29/01/2020 at 15:05
Highlights: Zverev recovers to cruise past Wawrinka8,535 views • 29/01/2020 at 08:36
Highlights: Muguruza downs Pavlyuchenkova to reach Australian Open semis845 views • 29/01/2020 at 04:47
Highlights: Halep thrashes Kontaveit to reach Melbourne semis892 views • 29/01/2020 at 02:51
More videos
Highlights: Djokovic cruises past subdued Federer
Top 5 Shots: Filthy efforts from Federer and Djokovic
Play of the Day: 'Absolutely unbelievable' tweener and a bizarre tantrum
Djokovic: 'Respect' to Federer for playing
Murray and Mattek-Sands coast to mixed doubles final
That's not possible! - Robertson somehow misses yellow over pocket