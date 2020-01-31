Tennis > Australian Open

VIDEO - 'We need to find a cure for tennis' - Commissioner and friends fear for game

'We need to find a cure for tennis' - Commissioner and friends fear for game
31/01/2020

The self-appointed Commissioner of Tennis has strong views on the future of team tennis in the men's game - and so do Boris Becker, Mats Wilander and Alex Corretja.

