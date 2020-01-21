Tennis > Australian Open

VIDEO - What You Missed on Day Two: Konta out, Sharapova slump continues, but fantastic Fognini lights it up

What You Missed on Day Two: Konta out, Sharapova slump continues, but fantastic Fognini lights it up
Recap and highlights of the pick of the tennis action on Day Two of the 2020 Australian Open in Melbourne.

Follow the 2020 Australian Open with Eurosport and Eurosport Player, as Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal hunt down the first Grand Slam of the year.

On the women's side, all eyes will be on Serena Williams as she aims for Grand Slam number 24.

Eurosport Player has every match live across 18 courts, so you can catch all the action on iOS, Android, web and connected TV.
