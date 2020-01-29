Tennis > Australian Open

VIDEO - ‘You don’t like good tennis’ – Rafael Nadal moans at umpire after time violation

Nadal moans at umpire after time violation
Rafael Nadal accused the umpire of “not liking good tennis” after being slapped with a time violation during his Australian Open quarter-final with Dominic Thiem.

