Tennis

VIDEO - Davis Cup 2019 - Highlights: Denis Shapovalov sees off Matteo Berrettini in thrilling tie-break fest

Highlights: Shapovalov sees off Berrettini in thrilling tie-break fest
34 views | 02:51
Eurosport

Just now

Three sets. Three tie-breaks. And it was Denis Shapovalov who edged the deciding breaker 7-5 to make it 2-0 to Canada against Italy.
See moreSee less

Tennis


View moreMore videos of Tennis
0Read and react
0Read and react
More videos