Tennis > Davis Cup

VIDEO - Davis Cup 2019 - Highlights: Andy Murray survives Tallon Griekspoor scare

Highlights: Murray survives Griekspoor scare
44 views | 03:11
Eurosport

11 minutes agoUpdated Just now

Andy Murray battled through a final set tie-break to beat Dutch world number 179 Tallon Griekspoor, handing Britain a 1-0 lead in their Davis Cup opener.
See moreSee less

Tennis


View moreMore videos of Tennis
0Read and react
0Read and react
More videos