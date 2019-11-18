Tennis > Davis Cup

VIDEO - Davis Cup 2019 - Highlights: Karen Khachanov gets Russia over line against Croatia

Highlights: Khachanov gets Russia over line against Croatia
Karen Khachanov beat Borna Coric 6-7(4) 6-4 6-4 to help Russia build an unassailable 2-0 lead over Croatia.
