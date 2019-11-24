VIDEO - Davis Cup 2019 - Highlights: Spain win epic thriller in the doubles against Great Britian
See moreSee less
Tennis
Highlights: Spain win epic thriller in the doubles against Great Britianview • Just now
'Astonishing' - Watch the moment Spain beat GB to reach Davis Cup final3,519 views • 8 hours ago
Nadal unleashes furious tirade after missed call2,351 views • 8 hours ago
'It's bouncing!' - Nadal and fans go wild after Spain win first set1,038 views • 10 hours ago
How did he do that? Nadal wows with ridiculous shot down the line2,363 views • 10 hours ago
Highlights: Nadal too good for GB's Evans as Spain level semi-final888 views • 11 hours ago
'I played great' - Nadal 'super happy' with semi-final win over Evans390 views • 11 hours ago
'It's getting a little spicy!' - Nadal 'not happy' with umpire1,339 views • 12 hours ago
Highlights: Edmund plays brilliantly to beat Lopez122 views • 11 hours ago
0Read and react
Powered by Livefyre
0Read and react
More videos
'Astonishing' - Watch the moment Spain beat GB to reach Davis Cup final
Nadal unleashes furious tirade after missed call
'It's bouncing!' - Nadal and fans go wild after Spain win first set
How did he do that? Nadal wows with ridiculous shot down the line
Highlights: Nadal too good for GB's Evans as Spain level semi-final
'I played great' - Nadal 'super happy' with semi-final win over Evans