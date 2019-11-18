Tennis > Davis Cup

VIDEO - Davis Cup 2019 - Nadal, Djokovic, Murray attend opening ceremony

Nadal, Djokovic, Murray attend Davis Cup opening ceremony
4 views | 01:20
Eurosport

42 minutes agoUpdated Just now

The big guns were all on view at the Davis Cup finals opening ceremony.
See moreSee less

Tennis


View moreMore videos of Tennis
0Read and react
0Read and react
More videos