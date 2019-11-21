GB players celebrate reaching quarter-finals in Madrid

Davis Cup 2019 video - Great Britain players celebrate reaching quarter-finals in Madrid
See moreSee less
Tennis
GB players celebrate reaching quarter-finals in Madrid65 views • Just now
'Absolutely amazing!' - Murray, Skupski and Smith react to GB win74 views • Just now
'Absolutely livid!' - Evans clatters net with his racket298 views • 2 hours ago
Highlights: Bublik battles to victory over GB's Evans68 views • 1 hour ago
Furious Bublik destroys racket after Evans wins first set132 views • 2 hours ago
Highlights: 'Brilliant' Djokovic brushes past Paire to hand Serbia win144 views • 1 hour ago
Highlights: 'Dominant' Edmund powers past Kukushkin to give GB lead137 views • 3 hours ago
Highlights: Fired up De Minaur blasts past Goffin for Australia58 views • 3 hours ago
Highlights: Murray survives Griekspoor scare1,298 views • Yesterday at 15:45
0Read and react
Powered by Livefyre
0Read and react
More videos
‘I am humble,’ says Mourinho at first Tottenham news conference
Jose's quick response when asked about broken Chelsea promise
'Absolutely amazing!' - Murray, Skupski and Smith react to GB win
'Absolutely livid!' - Evans clatters net with his racket
Highlights: Bublik battles to victory over GB's Evans
Neymar's Davis Cup trip annoys Tuchel - 'I'm not his father'