Highlights: Nadal too good for GB's Evans as Spain level semi-final

Davis Cup 2019 video - Highlights: Rafael Nadal too good for Dan Evans as Spain level semi-final
See moreSee less
Tennis
Highlights: Nadal too good for GB's Evans as Spain level semi-final142 views • Just now
'I played great' - Nadal 'super happy' with semi-final win over Evans108 views • 31 minutes ago
'It's getting a little spicy!' - Nadal 'not happy' with umpire704 views • 1 hour ago
Highlights: Edmund plays brilliantly to beat Lopez53 views • 39 minutes ago
'Superb' - Edmund storms to opening set against Lopez204 views • 3 hours ago
'Very good' - Edmund delighted with victory over Lopez54 views • 1 hour ago
Highlights: Shapovalov and Pospisil take Canada into Davis Cup final276 views • 1 hour ago
'Incredible scenes!' - Watch the moment Canada reach Davis Cup final3,288 views • 5 hours ago
'Extraordinary' - Khachanov hits incredible winner in doubles318 views • 5 hours ago
0Read and react
Powered by Livefyre
0Read and react
More videos
'I played great' - Nadal 'super happy' with semi-final win over Evans
'It's getting a little spicy!' - Nadal 'not happy' with umpire
Highlights: Edmund plays brilliantly to beat Lopez
'Superb' - Edmund storms to opening set against Lopez
'Very good' - Edmund delighted with victory over Lopez
Highlights: Shapovalov and Pospisil take Canada into Davis Cup final