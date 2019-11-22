Tennis > Davis Cup

Davis Cup 2019 video - Novak Djokovic warned for smashing ball out of stadium

'It's all getting a little ugly' - Djokovic warned for smashing ball out of stadium after bad call
50 minutes agoUpdated 24 minutes ago

Novak Djokovic gets warned by the umpire for smashing a ball out of the stadium after yet another big call goes against Serbia in their Davis Cup quarter-final against Russia.
