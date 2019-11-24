'Astonishing' - Watch the moment Spain beat GB to reach Davis Cup final

Davis Cup 2019 video - Watch the moment Spain beat GB to reach final
Tennis
'Astonishing' - Watch the moment Spain beat GB to reach Davis Cup final569 views • 27 minutes ago
Nadal unleashes furious tirade after missed call443 views • 43 minutes ago
'It's bouncing!' - Nadal and fans go wild after Spain win first set552 views • 2 hours ago
How did he do that? Nadal wows with ridiculous shot down the line962 views • 2 hours ago
Highlights: Nadal too good for GB's Evans as Spain level semi-final450 views • 3 hours ago
'I played great' - Nadal 'super happy' with semi-final win over Evans248 views • 4 hours ago
'It's getting a little spicy!' - Nadal 'not happy' with umpire971 views • 5 hours ago
Highlights: Edmund plays brilliantly to beat Lopez94 views • 4 hours ago
'Superb' - Edmund storms to opening set against Lopez212 views • 6 hours ago
