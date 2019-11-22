'What a start!' - GB's Edmund holds in 78 seconds to win first set

Tennis > Davis Cup

Davis Cup 2019 video - 'What a start!' - GB's Kyle Edmund holds in 78 seconds to win first set

19 views | 01:32
Eurosport

Just now

Britain's Kyle Edmund holds serve in just 78 seconds to win the first set against Philipp Kohlschreiber at a rapid pace in their Davis Cup quarter-final clash.
