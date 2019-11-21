Tennis > Davis Cup

Tennis video - Highlights: Fired up Alex De Minaur blasts past Belgium's David Goffin for Australia

Highlights: Fired up De Minaur blasts past Goffin for Australia
A fired up Alex De Minaur blasts past Belgium's David Goffin for Australia in their Davis Cup tie in Madrid.
