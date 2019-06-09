Tennis

VIDEO - Dominic Thiem - 'I love this tournament with all my heart ... I'll try next year again for sure!'

Thiem - 'I love this tournament with all my heart ... I'll try next year again for sure!'
34 views | 02:01
Eurosport

16 minutes agoUpdated Just now

Dominic Thiem gives a dignified speech after losing the 2019 French Open final to Rafa Nadal.
See moreSee less

Tennis


View moreMore videos of Highlights Roland-Garros
0Read and react
0Read and react
More videos