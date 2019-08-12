Tennis
Rafael Nadal: 'I played a great final'view • Just now
Nadal: I knew Evans was going to be a 'tough' match1,469 views • 08/08/2019 at 09:54
Kyrgios: 'People never lost faith in me - but I lost it in myself'1,024 views • 05/08/2019 at 17:41
Murray 'in a much better place' than a year ago903 views • 01/08/2019 at 10:57
Kei Nishikori aiming for a 'nice coloured medal at Tokyo 2020'1,032 views • 17/07/2019 at 16:03
Novak Djokovic: I have a few more years in my legs3,212 views • 16/07/2019 at 15:39
Simona Halep: My mum said I had to reach Wimbledon final2,568 views • 16/07/2019 at 15:34
'She's going to be world number one' - McEnroe backs Gauff3,479 views • 04/07/2019 at 15:29
Serena toys with press over Murray link-up: 'If you guys want it... all right, done'2,732 views • 03/07/2019 at 10:43
