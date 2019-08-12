Tennis

Football video - Rafael Nadal: 'I played a great final'

Rafael Nadal: 'I played a great final'
view | 00:24
Eurosport

Just now

Reactions from tournament top seed Rafa Nadal after he won his fifth Rogers Cup title on Sunday with an easy 70 minute dismissal of Russian Daniil Medvedev 6-3 6-0.
See moreSee less

Tennis


View moreMore videos of Tennis
0Read and react
0Read and react
More videos