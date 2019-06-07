Tennis

VIDEO - French Open 2019: Roger Federer outlasts Rafael Nadal in great point

‘Absolutely superb!’ – Federer outlasts Rafael Nadal in great point
view | 00:50
Eurosport

Just now

Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal produced a classic point in their French Open semi-final.
Tennis


