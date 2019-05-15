Tennis > Roland-Garros men

VIDEO - Classic Matches: Andre Agassi comes from two sets down to complete career Grand Slam

Classic Matches: Agassi comes from two sets down to complete career Grand Slam
In this Classic Match we revist the men's 1999 final when Andre Agassi came from two sets down to beat Andriy Medvedev and complete a Career Grand Slam.

