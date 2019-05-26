Tennis > Roland-Garros men

VIDEO - French Open 2019: Highlights - Ruud whitewashes Gulbis

Highlights - Ruud whitewashes Gulbis
13 views | 02:29
Highlights Roland-Garros

30 minutes agoUpdated Just now

Highlights from Casper Ruud's straight sets 6-2, 7-6, 6-0 victory over Ernests Gulbis in the first round of the French Open.

The clay courts of Roland Garros host the second Grand Slam of the season. Rafa Nadal goes in search of his 11th French Open title but don’t count out Novak Djokovic – and what about the in-form Alexander Zverev?

Don’t miss a second of the 2018 French Open – with live action, video highlights, news and features on Eurosport.co.uk
See moreSee less

Highlights Roland-Garros


View moreMore videos of Highlights Roland-Garros
0Read and react
0Read and react
More videos