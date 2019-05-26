Tennis > Roland-Garros men

VIDEO - French Open 2019: Marin Cilic feeling good after opening round victory

Cilic feeling good after opening round victory
Marin Cilic talks about how he's feeling after his first round victory at the French Open.

The clay courts of Roland Garros host the second Grand Slam of the season. Rafa Nadal goes in search of his 11th French Open title but don’t count out Novak Djokovic – and what about the in-form Alexander Zverev?

