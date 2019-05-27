Federer relishing underdog status

207 views | 00:33

Roger Federer counts himself as an "outsider" for the French Open title this year and says he is not merely trying to temper expectations on his return.



The clay courts of Roland Garros host the second Grand Slam of the season. Rafa Nadal goes in search of his 11th French Open title but don’t count out Novak Djokovic – and what about the in-form Alexander Zverev?



Don’t miss a second of the 2018 French Open – with live action, video highlights, news and features on Eurosport.co.uk