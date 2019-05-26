Tennis > Roland-Garros men

VIDEO - French Open 2019 - Top 5 shots of Day 1: Taylor Townsend’s speed and lobs galore

Top 5 shots of Day 1: Townsend’s speed and lobs galore
115 views | 01:48
Eurosport

6 hours agoUpdated 5 hours ago

Revisit the best shots from the opening day at Roland Garros.

The clay courts of Roland Garros host the second Grand Slam of the season. Rafa Nadal goes in search of his 11th French Open title but don’t count out Novak Djokovic – and what about the in-form Alexander Zverev?

Don’t miss a second of the 2018 French Open – with live action, video highlights, news and features on Eurosport.co.uk
See moreSee less

Tennis


View moreMore videos of Play of the Day
0Read and react
0Read and react
More videos