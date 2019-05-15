Tennis > Roland-Garros men

VIDEO - Gustavo Kuerten defends his title with comeback win against Alex Corretja

Classic Matches: Kuerten defends Roland Garros title with comeback win against Corretja
242 views | 11:40
Eurosport

15/05/2019 at 15:14Updated 18 hours ago

Watch the French Open live on Eurosport and the Eurosport Player

The clay courts of Roland Garros host the second Grand Slam of the season. Rafa Nadal goes in search of his 11th French Open title but don’t count out Novak Djokovic – and what about the in-form Alexander Zverev?

Don’t miss a second of the 2018 French Open – with live action, video highlights, news and features on Eurosport.co.uk
See moreSee less

Tennis


View moreMore videos of Tennis
0Read and react
0Read and react
More videos