Highlights: Watson survives scare to progress in qualifying

VIDEO - Highlights: Heather Watson survives scare to progress in qualifying
See moreSee less
Tennis
Swan edges closer to French Open main draw193 views • 11 hours ago
Watson ousted at French Open qualifying236 views • 11 hours ago
Highlights: Swan triumphs over Jil Teichmann685 views • 22/05/2019 at 13:05
Classic Matches: Steffi Graf wins final Slam in last French Open appearance586 views • 12 hours ago
Classic Matches: Kuerten defends Roland Garros title with comeback win against Corretja242 views • 18 hours ago
Highlights: Watson survives scare to progress in qualifying409 views • 22/05/2019 at 14:26
Highlights: Zverev cruises against Gulbis133 views • 22/05/2019 at 00:00
Classic Matches: Justine Henin sinks Serena in 2003715 views • 21/05/2019 at 11:07
Ward's French Open dream ended by Otte in qualifying229 views • 20/05/2019 at 18:54
0Read and react
Powered by Livefyre
0Read and react
More videos
‘All hail, Cesare!’ - Highlights as Benedetti wins Stage 12
Final kilometre: Victorious Benedetti bashes handlebars
What You Missed: The 25-man break that ripped up Stage 12
Euro Papers: Mbappe wants astounding £240m Real Madrid move
Highlights: Caleb Ewan cuts through headwind to win
The Breakaway: Relief that Jumbo–Visma aren’t Team Ineos