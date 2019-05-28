Tennis > Roland-Garros women

VIDEO - French Open 2019 - Serena Williams: ‘My superpower was staying positive… for once’

Serena : ‘My superpower was staying positive… for once’
Serena Williams overcame a first-set blip to defeat Russia's Vitalia Diatchenko 2-6 6-1 6-0 in the first round of the French Open.

