VIDEO - 60 Second Pro: Kiki Bertens' tips for top-spin forehand

60 Second Pro: Bertens' tips for top-spin forehand
3 hours ago

In the latest 60 Second Pro, Kiki Bertens - tipped by many to triumph at Roland Garros - gives her expert tips on how to dominate with the top-spin forehand.

The clay courts of Roland Garros host the second Grand Slam of the season. Rafa Nadal goes in search of his 11th French Open title but don’t count out Novak Djokovic – and what about the in-form Alexander Zverev?

