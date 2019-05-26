Tennis > Roland-Garros

VIDEO - 60 Second Pro: Roger Federer reveals the secrets of the slice backhand

60 Second Pro: Federer reveals the secrets of the slice backhand
1,415 views | 00:58
60-Second Pro

Yesterday at 15:37Updated 3 hours ago

In this latest edition of 60 Second Pro Roger Federer reveals the secrets of the slice backhand.

The clay courts of Roland Garros host the second Grand Slam of the season. Rafa Nadal goes in search of his 11th French Open title but don’t count out Novak Djokovic – and what about the in-form Alexander Zverev?

Don’t miss a second of the 2018 French Open – with live action, video highlights, news and features on Eurosport.co.uk
See moreSee less

60-Second Pro


View moreMore videos of 60-Second Pro
0Read and react
0Read and react
More videos