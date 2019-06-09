Tennis > Roland-Garros

VIDEO - A perfect drop shot by Rafael Nadal

A perfect drop shot by Rafael Nadal
A stunning little drop shot by Rafael Nadal is good enough to win a point against Dominic Thiem in the French Open final.

The clay courts of Roland Garros host the second Grand Slam of the season. Rafa Nadal goes in search of his 12th French Open title but don’t count out Novak Djokovic. On the women's side, can Simona Halep defend her title?

