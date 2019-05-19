Tennis > French Open

VIDEO - Classic Matches: Gaudio comes from two sets down to beat Coria in epic 2004 thriller

Classic Matches: Gaudio comes from two sets down to beat Coria in epic 2004 thriller
717 views | 11:36
Eurosport

19/05/2019 at 08:56Updated 12 hours ago

In this Classic Match we look back to the French Open final in 2004 when Gaston Gaudio came from two sets down to beat compatriot Guillermo Coria in an epic five-set thriller.

The clay courts of Roland Garros host the second Grand Slam of the season. Rafa Nadal goes in search of his 11th French Open title but don’t count out Novak Djokovic – and what about the in-form Alexander Zverev?

Don’t miss a second of the 2018 French Open – with live action, video highlights, news and features on Eurosport.co.uk
See moreSee less

Tennis


View moreMore videos of Tennis
0Read and react
0Read and react
More videos