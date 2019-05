Nadal soars into round two with superb display at Roland Garros

64 views | 02:37

Rafael Nadal made light work of qualifier Yannick Hanfmann at Roland Garros. A 6-2, 6-1, 6-3 victory saw him ease into round two. 20 winners came off racket and he was very aggressive from the off.



The clay courts of Roland Garros host the second Grand Slam of the season. Rafa Nadal goes in search of his 11th French Open title but don’t count out Novak Djokovic – and what about the in-form Alexander Zverev?



Don’t miss a second of the 2018 French Open – with live action, video highlights, news and features on Eurosport.co.uk