VIDEO - French Open 2018 highlights: Amanda Anisimova stuns Simona Halep with remarkable display

Highlights: Anisimova stuns Halep with remarkable display
Amanda Anisimova defeated Simona Halep in straight sets in the French Open quarter-finals - and you can watch the highlights now.

The clay courts of Roland Garros host the second Grand Slam of the season. Rafa Nadal goes in search of his 12th French Open title but don’t count out Novak Djokovic. On the women's side, can Simona Halep defend her title?

